EVA ALBRITTON THOMPSON

WILLOW OAK - Eva Albritton Thompson died June 1, 2020 at Lakeland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a lengthy illness. She was a homemaker and founding member of Willow Oak Assembly of God where she taught Sunday School for more than 50 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband Monroe M. Thompson, great granddaughter Miranda Mejia, daughter Winnie G. Simonds, and grandson Joseph H. Rogers, III. She is survived by daughters Sherry Thompson Rogers (Joe) and Shirley Thompson Goheen (Danny), grandchildren: Michael M. Tew, (Georgia) Sonia Mejia, (Kevin), great grandchildren: William F. Harrelson, all of Lakeland, FL, and Michael L. Zanders, of Sanatoga, PA, one sister Treeta Herndon of Lakeland, FL.
She will be interred in the family plot in Willow Oak Cemetery, due to the pandemic no services are planned. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

