Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
645 West Central Ave
Winter Haven, FL 33880
(863) 293-2133
EVA BRUCE RAGSDALE

EVA BRUCE RAGSDALE Obituary
EVA BRUCE
RAGSDALE, 88

CLEARWATER - Eva Bruce Ragsdale, 88, died 2/17/19.
Funeral services will be Friday 2:30 at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Winter Haven. Family will receive friends an hour before the service.
Eva was born in Mayfield, KY, on January 23, 1931 to Raymond and Sarah Clark Bruce, and came to Winter Haven in 1973. She moved to Clearwater in 2017. She was a retired Bookkeeper and a member of Calvary Baptist, Winter Haven.
Eva was predeceased by her husband: Joe T. Ragsdale and is survived by her sons Mark (Conny) of Haines City and Jeff (Barbara) of Clearwater, 6 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
