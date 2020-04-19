|
EVA DOLORES WYATT CORBETT
BARTOW - Eva Dolores Wyatt Corbett, age 97, (10/19/1922) of Bartow, FL, transitioned from this life into the next on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Bartow Regional Medical Center in Bartow, FL. She was a member of the St. James AME Church.
She was born in Dawson, Georgia to Walter J. Wyatt and Eva L. Thomas Wyatt. At an early age, she and her family moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where she attended public schools graduating in 1942. She continued her education attending Fort Valley State College now known as Fort Valley State University where she achieved a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics with a minor in Science in 1946.
Upon graduation she moved to Polk County, Florida to assist her uncle at his funeral home in Lakeland and was hired at Union Academy High School in 1947 to teach Biology. In 1951, she moved to Jewett High School in Winter Haven to assume a position in the field of her first love, sewing and home economics. She taught there until 1969 when schools were desegregated, and was assigned to Denison and Bartow Junior High Schools. In 1971 she joined the staff at Polk Vocational School, which later became Traviss Vocational School and is currently Traviss Career College, where she created the Housing and Home Furnishings program. She remained there until her retirement in 1989 after 42 years of dedicated service to Polk County Public Schools.
She met her life partner, Jordon J. 'JJ' Corbett, in 1950 when they worked on the staff of Union Academy High School. They married on July 18, 1954 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. God blessed this union with one son Jerome K. Corbett. She leaves to mourn her passing: a loving husband of 65+ years; a faithful son; two grandchildren: Jarrod Dion Corbett and Lyndsey Nicole Corbett; four great grandchildren: Jayden Corbett, Jordyn Corbett, Dekari Corbett, and Amari Corbett; many nieces, nephews, godchildren, and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Cornerstone Hospice, 2140 E. County Road 540A, Lakeland, FL. 33813, in the name of Eva Dolores Wyatt Corbett.
Visitation will be held at Gause Funeral Home, 625 S. Holland Parkway, Bartow, FL on Monday, April 20, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, limited to 10 persons at a time. All visitors must wear face masks.
Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 21, at Wildwood Cemetery at 11:00 AM.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020