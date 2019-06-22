|
|
EVA GRACE
GRIFFITH, 76
LAKELAND - Eva Grace Griffith, 76, of Lakeland, passed away June 20, 2019. She was born on June 13, 1943 in Ball Ground, Georgia and was a resident of Lakeland since 1963, coming from Rochelle, GA. She was a member of New Life Assembly of God.
She is survived by her son Gary (Donna) Griffith; daughter Tracey (Bill) Gonsalves; brothers Jimmy and Hughlee Neighbors; sister Ella Mae Payne; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Griffith.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 am, Monday, June 24 at the Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland with funeral services to be at 11 am. Burial will be at Oak Hill Burial Park.
