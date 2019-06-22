Home

Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
EVA GRACE GRIFFITH


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
EVA GRACE GRIFFITH Obituary
EVA GRACE
GRIFFITH, 76

LAKELAND - Eva Grace Griffith, 76, of Lakeland, passed away June 20, 2019. She was born on June 13, 1943 in Ball Ground, Georgia and was a resident of Lakeland since 1963, coming from Rochelle, GA. She was a member of New Life Assembly of God.
She is survived by her son Gary (Donna) Griffith; daughter Tracey (Bill) Gonsalves; brothers Jimmy and Hughlee Neighbors; sister Ella Mae Payne; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Griffith.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 am, Monday, June 24 at the Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland with funeral services to be at 11 am. Burial will be at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from June 22 to June 23, 2019
