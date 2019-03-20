|
|
EVAN L.
SHIRLEY, 86
HAINES CITY - Evan L. Shirley (86) of Haines City, Florida died on March 17, 2019, following a brief illness.
Originally from Chesapeake, VA, he relocated in Florida after he retired from Norfolk Paint Company. Mr. Shirley was an avid golfer, and a deacon and active member of First Baptist Church Lake Alfred. He is predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Judith Bernard Shirley. He is survived by his sons Michael E. Shirley (Corrine), Robert C. Shirley (Cliff); a granddaughter, Caroline; a great granddaughter, Willoughby; a brother, John Cecil Shirley, Jr. (Sue); a sister, Mary Shirley Johnson (Rick); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the friends, neighbors, health care professionals, and church members who showered him with love.
A celebration of his life will be held in the chapel of First Baptist Church Lake Alfred at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, by the Reverend Mike Jones. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church prayer garden fund: First Baptist Church Lake Alfred, 280 E. Pierce Street, Lake Alfred, FL 33850.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019