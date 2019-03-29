|
|
EVAN MICHAEL
STAWICKI, 21
LAKELAND - Evan Michael Stawicki, 21, of Lakeland, FL died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Lakeland.
Evan was born in Buffalo, NY to Scott & Lynette (Milewski) Stawicki. He moved to Lakeland with his family in 2004 and worked at O'Reilly Auto Parts Distribution Center in Lakeland. Evan loved riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his parents Scott & Lynette Stawicki of Lakeland, brother Aaron of Lakeland, step-sister Tiffany of Buffalo, NY, paternal grandfather Martin of Bartow, FL, maternal grandparents Berny & Diane Milewski of Lakeland, Uncle Bernie of Lakeland, girlfriend Alexis Clark of Lakeland, and his childhood and best friend Kristopher Harmon of Lakeland, FL.
His family will receive friends during a Celebration of Evan's Life on Sunday, March 31 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr., Lakeland, FL 33810.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019