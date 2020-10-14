1/1
EVANGELYN F. "VANGIE" HARRIS
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EVANGELYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EVANGELYN F. 'VANGIE'
HARRIS, 83

LAKELAND - Evangelyn F. 'Vangie' Harris, 83, born July 4, 1937; passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Preceded in death by her parents Eugene & Maxine Wilbanks and her husband G. Don Harris. Survived by daughter Diane (Nick) Kefalos; granddaughters Krista (Nathan) Mills, Anna Kelly and Jenna 'Gigi' (Alex) Brown; great grandchildren Connor Mills, Andrew Mills and Alexandra Kelly.
Early in life she owned and operated her own hair salon. Later, she was owner of Harris Electric with her husband, Don.
Service will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Family Worship Center Joy Center at 11:00.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Service
11:00 AM
Family Worship Center Joy Center
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved