EVANGELYN F. 'VANGIE'

HARRIS, 83



LAKELAND - Evangelyn F. 'Vangie' Harris, 83, born July 4, 1937; passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Preceded in death by her parents Eugene & Maxine Wilbanks and her husband G. Don Harris. Survived by daughter Diane (Nick) Kefalos; granddaughters Krista (Nathan) Mills, Anna Kelly and Jenna 'Gigi' (Alex) Brown; great grandchildren Connor Mills, Andrew Mills and Alexandra Kelly.

Early in life she owned and operated her own hair salon. Later, she was owner of Harris Electric with her husband, Don.

Service will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Family Worship Center Joy Center at 11:00.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store