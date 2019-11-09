|
|
EVELYN
BEASLEY, 92
WINTER HAVEN -Evelyn Beasley, 92 of Winter Haven passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.
A lifelong resident of the area she worked for Adams Packing House in Auburndale and was a member of the Westwood Missionary Baptist Church in Winter Haven.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband W.O. Beasley and brother Eugene Wright.
She is survived by son Dennis Beasley (Patricia) and Daughter Sylvia Ruth Castro (Marty); Sister Shirley Hobbs; grandchildren Dennis, Jeff, Kristi, Kim, Marty and twelve great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, Nov. 13th at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019