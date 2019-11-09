Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EVELYN BEASLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVELYN BEASLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EVELYN BEASLEY Obituary
EVELYN
BEASLEY, 92

WINTER HAVEN -Evelyn Beasley, 92 of Winter Haven passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.
A lifelong resident of the area she worked for Adams Packing House in Auburndale and was a member of the Westwood Missionary Baptist Church in Winter Haven.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband W.O. Beasley and brother Eugene Wright.
She is survived by son Dennis Beasley (Patricia) and Daughter Sylvia Ruth Castro (Marty); Sister Shirley Hobbs; grandchildren Dennis, Jeff, Kristi, Kim, Marty and twelve great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, Nov. 13th at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EVELYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -