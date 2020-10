Or Copy this URL to Share

EVELYN

BROWNLEE



LAKELAND - Evelyn Brownlee was born July 25, 1925 in Argyle, New York. She died on August 12, 2020. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland, Florida.

A graveside service was held on October 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Argyle, New York at North Argyle Cemetery.



