|
|
EVELYN ELAINE
BLACK
LAKELAND - Evelyn Elaine Black, 76, of Lakeland, Florida passed on February 21, 2020. Mrs. Black was born in Sikeston, MO to the late Earnest and Elsie Greer and had two sisters, Marjorie Oliver (dec.) and Carla Beaver.
She attended Southeast Missouri State University as a music major before beginning her career as a legal secretary.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Black, and her daughter, Robin Black.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingram Ave., Lakeland, FL 33801.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to help other first generation college students pursue education at the Florida State University Foundation, 325 College Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32301 - The CARE Scholarship Fund (F07098).
Condolences may be made to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020