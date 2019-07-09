|
|
EVELYN MAE
MAULFAIR, 86
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Evelyn Mae Maulfair, age 86, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Brandywyne Health Care Center in Winter Haven.
Mrs. Maulfair was born February 14, 1933, in East Rochester, New York to Melvin and Mabel (Cole) Houck. She was an Auburndale resident since the 1980s coming from New York. Evelyn was a homemaker and a member of Central Assembly of God Church in Auburndale. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, selling of friendly toys and her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Irvin C. Maulfair; son Lawrence Spencer and brother Earl Houck.
Evelyn is survived by: 2 sons: Loren Spencer of Auburndale, Lewellyn Spencer of N.Y., brother Charles Houck of Bradenton, FL, sister: Joyce Hutchison of Lawrenceburg, TN, 5 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10:30 am Thursday, July 11th at Kersey Funeral Home with a gathering of family & friends beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Lakeside Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from July 9 to July 10, 2019