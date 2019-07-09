Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EVELYN MAULFAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVELYN MAE MAULFAIR


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EVELYN MAE MAULFAIR Obituary
EVELYN MAE
MAULFAIR, 86

AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Evelyn Mae Maulfair, age 86, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Brandywyne Health Care Center in Winter Haven.
Mrs. Maulfair was born February 14, 1933, in East Rochester, New York to Melvin and Mabel (Cole) Houck. She was an Auburndale resident since the 1980s coming from New York. Evelyn was a homemaker and a member of Central Assembly of God Church in Auburndale. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, selling of friendly toys and her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Irvin C. Maulfair; son Lawrence Spencer and brother Earl Houck.
Evelyn is survived by: 2 sons: Loren Spencer of Auburndale, Lewellyn Spencer of N.Y., brother Charles Houck of Bradenton, FL, sister: Joyce Hutchison of Lawrenceburg, TN, 5 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10:30 am Thursday, July 11th at Kersey Funeral Home with a gathering of family & friends beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Lakeside Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kersey Funeral Home
Download Now