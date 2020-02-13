|
|
EVELYN MORRIS
LINEBERGER, 92
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Evelyn Lineberger, 92, passed Sun., 2/9/20 at Winter Haven Hospital with her family.
Mrs. Lineberger was born 4/28/27, in Vidalia, GA to Robert & Patricia (Byrd) Morris. She was a Polk Co. resident over 80 yrs, homemaker & attended Mt. Olive Baptist in earlier yrs. She enjoyed reading, dancing, basketball, fast cars when she was younger & spending time w/family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Vivian & 12 brothers & sisters. Evelyn is survived by her loving family: 2 sons: David Dease of Bowling Green, Jeffery Dease of Arcadia; 4 daughters: Joyce Williams of Winter Haven, Susan (Herbert) Met-zgar of Brandon, Joan Givens of Winter Haven, & Nona Wiedel (Bobby) Parnell of Polk City; many nieces, nephews & cousins: 8 gr. ch.: Casey, Tyler, Amber, Ted, Clint, Amanda, Shelby & Dana; 12 gt. gr. ch.
In lieu of flowers donations to: The , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX. 75284-0692.
Funeral service will be 11 am Sat., Feb. 15th at Kersey Funeral Home. Visitation beginning at 10. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020