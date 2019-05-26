|
EVELYN SUSAN NEUPAUER GIROUARD, 88
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Evelyn Susan Neupauer Girouard was born February 2, 1931 in Newark, NJ, and went to her eternal reward April 26, 2019 in Spartanburg, SC. She was the daughter of immigrant parents, Joseph and Susan Bukovinsky Neupauer. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Lillian, brothers Victor, Leo and George, and beloved husband Ray.
Evelyn is survived by her sons Scott (Kathy) and Stacy, four grandchildren (Alex, Warren, Kelsey, Jake), brother Joe (Carolyn), sisters Marie Hoffsommer and Peggy Byers, sister-in-law Charlotte, and many nieces and nephews.
Evelyn graduated from Woodbridge High School in Woodbridge NJ. She married Ray in June, 1954 and then they moved to Tampa, FL the following December. Both sons were born in Tampa, and the family moved to Winter Haven in 1969 to found Central Door Company, which she owned until 2001.
In addition to Winter Haven, Evelyn lived in The Villages, Gainesville and with Scott and Kathy in Spartanburg. She enjoyed travel whether it was with Ray alone or with her children, visiting relatives, or even group trips with the Metuchen First Presbyterian choir. She loved the NC mountains and spending time with brother Joe and sister-in-law Carolyn there.
Evelyn was a loving Mom, Grammy, Sister, Aunt and friend. Always wanting to hear her loved ones' voices, she would make random phone calls just to say hello and check in. We will all miss those calls.
A family celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven chapel and memorial garden on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal rescue of your choice or First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven, FL.
A second inurnment will take place in the Fall at New Dover United Methodist Church cemetery in Edison, NJ.
