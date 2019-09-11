|
EVELYN WATTS CLONINGER
9/6/52 - 9/9/19
OVIEDO - Evelyn Watts Cloninger was born to Sunny and Eleanor Watts and grew up in Haines City, Florida. The daughter of a dairy farmer and teacher, her early years were spent riding horses, dancing, playing the piano, and singing in the chorus. After graduating from high school, she attended Florida Southern College, then went on to be one of only 3 female law students at Stetson Law. In 1975, she married the love of her life, Phil Cloninger, and in 1976, she became the first attorney (not just first woman attorney, but the very first) to open her doors in Oviedo, Florida.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Phil Cloninger, and her parents, James and Eleanor Watts. She leaves behind daughters Megan (Paul) Sladek, Ingrid (Zach) Warner, Kellyn (Matt) Janisz and Erin (Henri) Roesch, as well as the Friday night gang consisting of her grandchildren Charlotte, Carson, Owen, Audrey, Alivia, David and Ella. She also leaves behind a sister, Karen (Drew) Watts Murphy, brothers Jim (Debbie) Watts and Bill ( Nicki) Watts, and many nieces and nephews that she deeply cherished and continuously support-ed.
Memorial Service to be held at First United Methodist Church of Oviedo (263 King Street) on Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Safe House of Seminole, P.O. Box 471279, Lake Monroe, Florida 32747.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019