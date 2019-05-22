EVERETT

DONALD

CASON, Jr., 52



LAKELAND - Everett Donald Cason, Jr., lifelong resident of Lakeland, died May 19, 2019 at home. Everett was born on April 17, 1967 in Lakeland, FL to his parents, Donald and Kay Cason.

He graduated from Lake Gibson High School in 1985. He was formerly employed by the Lakeland Electric. He was an avid outdoorsman and had a love of nature.

Everett loved his family and he is survived by his daughter, Emily Cason; his parents, Donald and Kay Cason; and brother, Warren J. Cason.

He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5-7pm at Heath Funeral Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11am in Bethel Baptist Church with interment following the service at Socrum Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com