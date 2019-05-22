The Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Viewing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EVERETT CASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVERETT DONALD CASON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EVERETT DONALD CASON Obituary
EVERETT
DONALD
CASON, Jr., 52

LAKELAND - Everett Donald Cason, Jr., lifelong resident of Lakeland, died May 19, 2019 at home. Everett was born on April 17, 1967 in Lakeland, FL to his parents, Donald and Kay Cason.
He graduated from Lake Gibson High School in 1985. He was formerly employed by the Lakeland Electric. He was an avid outdoorsman and had a love of nature.
Everett loved his family and he is survived by his daughter, Emily Cason; his parents, Donald and Kay Cason; and brother, Warren J. Cason.
He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5-7pm at Heath Funeral Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11am in Bethel Baptist Church with interment following the service at Socrum Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from May 22 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heath Funeral Chapel
Download Now