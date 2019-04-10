|
EVERETT LEE 'JR.' MAY, 53
12/26/65 - 3/24/19
LAKELAND - Everett Lee May 'Jr' of Lakeland was called home unexpectedly on March 24, 2019, at the age of 53.
He was preceded in death by his life partner Pamela Harrell, parents Mildred and Everett May, and brother Dwayne Strickland. He is survived by his daughter Brieanna, and siblings Michael, Jenny, Terry & Myrtle.
Memorial service will be held 4/14 @ 2:00 at Sanlan RV & Golf Resort - 3929 US. Hwy 98 S, Lkld.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019