EVIA LOYE BARRS STATELER
HAINES CITY - Evia Loye Barrs Stateler was born on August 29, 1937 to Alfonso and Adetha Bell Barrs in Day, Florida and unexpectedly passed away on March 9, 2020 at the AdventHealth Heart of Florida Hospital in Haines City, Florida.
She was first and foremost a wife and mother. She was also a Registered Nurse, having graduated in 1958 from the Orange Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Orlando, Florida. It was while she was a nurse that she met her husband Daniel Vorhees Stateler. She and her husband moved to Loughman, Florida in the early 60s to raise their family. She had a 40 year nursing career in Haines City with the majority of her career at the Heart of Florida Hospital.
While always active in the Church and the Community in general, their primary community service passion was in the area of Fire and Rescue, having started (along with Marvin and Josephine Butler) the Volunteer Fire Department in Loughman, Florida in late 1975. At the time, they covered 90 square miles which included the intersection of Hwy 27 and Interstate 4 and the attraction Circus World. While her husband was the Chief for 13 years, she took on the job for 8 years becoming the first female Fire Chief in the State of Florida and was the IOF Forester of the Year at least once during her tenure.
They also volunteered for the Polk County Youth Fair not only for the decades that their children were involved but for several years after. She volunteered for Loughman Oaks Elementary School and was Volunteer of the Year. She was a long-time leader with the 4-H and a strong supporter of the FFA.
She never turned anyone away from her door. She feed, clothed, and cared for many, some of whom she knew and many whom she did not. Everyone was family to her and she was known and loved widely.
She is predeceased by her husband Daniel V. Stateler, her daughter Karen Sue McCormick, her Mother Adetha Bell Barrs Knouse, her father Alfonso Barrs, her stepfather Albert Knouse, her brother LaVern Barrs, her brother Wayman Barrs and her son-in-law Donny Houser.
She is survived by her daughters Katherine Anne Skrobiak (Gary), Kellisa Annette Morgan (Harvey), Kamie Loye Scarborough (Jay) and Kristen Houser, her sons Daniel Allen Stateler (Leslee) and Terry Wilson, her grandchildren Danielle McCormick, Bobby Roberts, Dalton Brewer, Jacob Scarborough, Tyler Houser, Dalton Houser, Logan Houser, Jeht Stateler and Kason Stateler, her great grandchild Payton McCormick, her brother A.F. Barrs (Sue) and her sisters-in-law Susan McCormick Barrs (Wayman) and Susan Prickett Barrs (LaVern).
The funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Davenport (102 West Maple Street, Davenport, FL) on Friday, March 13th, 2020 at 11:00 am preceded by a viewing at 10 am. There will be a graveside burial service to follow at the Forest Hill Cemetery (2899 Grace Avenue, Haines City, FL). Fellowship and lunch will be served around 1 pm at The Hotel Tea Room and Flower Corner (301 West Maple Street, Davenport, FL). If you would like to send flowers, we recommend The Hotel Tea Room and Flower Corner (863.421.0827). If you would like to donate in her memory to a cause close to the family's heart, we would ask for donations to The Russell Home for Atypical Children in Orlando. www.russellhome.org
May you rest in peace Mamma. We will hold you in our hearts forever! Until we meet again!
Condolences via: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020