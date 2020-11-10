1/
EVON L. (HALE) WARD
EVON L. (HALE) WARD, 80

WINTER HAVEN - Evon L. (Hale) Ward, age 80, of Winter Haven passed away Monday, November 2, 2020.
She was born to the late Robert & Sue Ella Hale.
Evon graduated from WHH in 1957 and was a hairdresser. She was a loving Mother and Grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Don, two sons, Brad (Betsy) Campbell and Romie (Yulien) Campbell; a daughter, Kim Stanley; a brother, Ashley (Frances) Hale; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.

Published in The Ledger from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
