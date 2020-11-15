1/1
EVON LENORE (HALE) WARD
EVON LENORE (HALE) WARD, 80

KINGMAN, IN. - Evon Lenore (Hale) Ward, 80, formerly of Winter Haven, died Mon., Nov. 2, 2020.
She was born in Winter Haven to the late Robert 'Bob' and Sue Ella (Young) Hale.
Evon graduated from Winter Haven H.S. in 1957 and was a hairdresser in Winter Haven for over 50 years. On Oct. 10, 2004, she married Donald Ward, who survives. She enjoyed going to auctions and antique shopping with Don and enjoyed making jewelry and doing bead work.
She is survived by husband Don of Kingman; sons, Brad (Betsy) Campbell and Romie (Yulien) Campbell; daughter Kim Stanley, all of Florida; brother Ashley (Frances) Hale; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Larse Stanley.
A private service was held. Share memories and condolences online at www.theledger.com.

Published in The Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
