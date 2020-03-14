Home

Services
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
FANNIE "Peggy" NABORS


1939 - 2020
FANNIE "Peggy" NABORS Obituary
FANNIE 'Peggy'
NABORS, 80

AUBURNDALE - Fannie 'Peggy' Nabors, 80, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice Forsythe Hospice House in Auburndale.
Born May 7, 1939 in Blount County, AL, she moved to Auburndale in 1961. She was a homemaker and a florist as well as a member of the Orange Street church of Christ in Auburndale.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Purnia Herndon; brothers, Bill Herndon and Irvin Herndon; sister Linda Owen.
Peggy is survived by: her husband of 60 years, Frank; her daughters, Kelley (Mitch) Callender of Polk City, FL, Karen (Mike) Thompson of Auburndale, FL and Kim (Matt) Faneuf of Auburndale, FL; her siblings, Geraldine Whitfield, Ellis Earl (Joan) Herndon, John Lucian(Carolyn) Herndon & Brenda Sharon Herndon all of Alabama; four grandchildren; Amanda (Hector)
Rebecca, Ashley (Cecil) & Morgan (Jay); and seven great-grand-children, Kalen, Liliana, Dominic, Aurelia, Ansley, Declan and Addison. Also survived by close relatives: Glenda(Charlie) Braun, Frances Copeland, Libbie (Lancaster) Littleton and Bobbie Quick.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until 2:00pm, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven, followed immediately by funeral services at 2:00pm. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in her memory to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823 or to The Florida School of Preaching, 1807 South Florida Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33803. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
