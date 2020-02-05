Home

Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
FARA THARP
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ignited Church
5859 US-98
Lakeland, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Ignited Church
5859 US-98
Lakeland, IL
FARA E. THARP Obituary
FARA E.
THARP, 63

MULBERRY - Fara E. Tharp, age 63, passed away January 31, 2020 at Lakeland Nursing & Rehab.
Fara was born in Traverse City, MI, on May 29, 1956. She moved to Mulberry from Tennessee 36 years ago. She was a paramedic and a member of Ignited Church in Lakeland.
She is preceded in death by her father: Rev. Franklin Lett and son: Ryan Tharp. She is survived by her daughter Sheree' Crawford (Melissa), grandchildren: Brianna & Hunter Borah, mother: Frances Lett and sister: Rebecca Daye.
It was requested by Fara that everyone wear something 'Purple' to her service, Thank you for honoring her in this way.
The family will receive friends Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 12-1:00 P.M. at Ignited Church: 5859 US-98, Lakeland, Fl, 33809. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 P.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
