FARICE E.
BRAMANTE, 87
WINTER HAVEN - Farice E. Bramante, age 87, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born August 22, 1931, in Fort Payne, Alabama, the daughter of James Garner and Curtie A. Mincy. She was a homemaker and member of Christian Heritage Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bramante was preceded in death by her husband Frank Bramante and son Rickey Blackwell. She is survived by her son James 'Jim' Blackwell (Janie), daughter Janice Rushing (Luther), brother Billy Garner (Velma), 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation is Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 10-11am with services at 11am, both at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home at Glen Abbey, Auburndale, FL. Burial to follow in Eagle Lake Church of Christ Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from June 18 to June 19, 2019