FARNUM
DOUGLAS
FRITZ, 72
'BARBER-MAN'
LAKELAND - Mr. Farnum Douglas Fritz, age 72, a resident of Lakeland, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at home with his family.
Mr. Fritz was born October 18, 1946, in Urbana, Ohio to Farnum Joseph and Alice Marion (Meriwhether) Fritz. He was a Lakeland resident for over 50 years coming from Ohio. He attended Tennessee Temple University studying Theology and continued his education and graduated from Florida Baptist Bible College with a degree in Theology. Farnum was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lakeland and was the owner/ operator of Crystal Lake Barber Shop for 47 years. He enjoyed reading, antique shopping for old Bibles, people and loved Barbering. Farnum will leave an imprint on so many family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Gregory Allen Fritz and sister Catherine Margaret Anner.
Farnum is survived by his loving family: wife of 29 yrs.: Nancy Fritz, 2 sons: Farnum D. (Andrea) Fritz, Jr., both of Lakeland, FL, Mark L. Fritz of Willow Springs, MO, 2 daughters: Amy K. Castro of Davenport, FL, Jennie (James) Carriere of Lakeland, FL, 2 brothers: Ernie R. (Cynthia) Fritz of Kingston, TN, Harold W. Fritz of West Palm Beach, FL, 2 sisters: Teresa J. (Larry) Reed of West Liberty, OH, Alice Marsha Jones of Greenville, AL, 11 grandchildren: Amanda, Alex, Wyatt, Julia, Chloe, Ian, Katie, Kris, Randi, Sarah & Tayler, 5 gt. grandchildren: Jordyn, Thomas, Scarlett, Benjamin & Cohan.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday, August 31st at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 am. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019