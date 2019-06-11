FAUSTELLE

KENNEDY

'BOOTIE' DUKES



LAKELAND - Faustelle Kennedy 'Bootie' Dukes died peacefully Saturday, June 8, 2019 after a long illness.

Born on January 14, 1932, in Orlando, Florida, Bootie was the daughter of Mabry and Faustelle Kennedy. She is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Thomas Earle Dukes Jr., after a marriage of 66 years; her children, Thomas Earle Dukes III, (Susy), Susan Dukes Fisher (Gregg), Leigh Holleman Hughes (Nelson), and Claire Dukes Reisenweaver (Bill); thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grand-children.

Bootie attended Orlando High School and graduated from Florida State University where she was a cheerleader and a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She and Earle were married shortly after graduation, and they lived in Atlanta and Chicago for several years, then moved to Lakeland. She was active in Junior League, Lakeland Little Theater, PEO, and First Presbyterian Church where she was a volunteer and particularly enjoyed working with the 'Bag Ladies' ministry. Bootie loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother; however, her love of the Lord defined her life and was the greatest gift to her family. Bootie also enjoyed horseback riding, Gator football, and the beach. She was the essence of traditional Southern grace and charm. She was kind and welcoming to all.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church.

A celebration of her life will be at First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollings-worth Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33801, at 1pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

