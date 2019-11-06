Home

Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of God
1460 E. Stuart Street
Bartow, FL
View Map
FAY C. MEACHAM


1937 - 2019
FAY C. MEACHAM Obituary
FAY C.
MEACHAM, 82

BARTOW - Fay C. Meacham, 82, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019.
She was born January 7, 1937 in Eagle Lake, FL. She was a Registered Nurse at Polk General Hospital. She was a member of the Church of God of Bartow and the Operating Room Nurses Association.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Dewey Thomas Meach-am, Sr., son: Dewey Thomas Meacham, Jr., two brothers: David Vaughn and Otis Vaughn.
She is survived by her son Robert Meach-am (Cindy) of Winter Haven, two daughters: Susan Acevedo of Orlando, Kayleigh Meacham of Bartow, four sisters: Shirlene Hughey of Montgomery, AL, Beverly Hollowell (Charles) of Plant City, Sue Long (Clarence) of Winter Haven, Lou J. McDonald (Royce) of Winter Haven, grandchildren: Elizabeth Meacham, Michael Corey Meach-am, Kristen Smith and Brandon White; great grandchildren: Jordan Meacham, Shaun Carson & Chase Smith.
Family will receive friends 5 to 7 pm Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Whidden-Mc-Lean Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 am Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Church of God, 1460 E. Stuart Street in Bartow. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, FL. Memorials may be made to the Bartow Church of God. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
