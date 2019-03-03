|
|
FAYE GOBER
MOORE, 86
LAKELAND - Faye Gober Moore, 86, passed away peacefully in her home on the morning of February 19, 2019.
Born on May 31, 1932 in Navoo, Alabama, Faye moved to the Lakeland area in 1980 and was always an active member of the community, volunteering and giving back as often as she could; even donating her body to science proceeding her death.
Faye had a passion for painting. She also loved to explore nature and bird watch, and combined the two to create extraordinary art. Her paintings of various birds and beautiful Florida landscapes were admired by her family and friends. She also loved sitting on the beach with her toes in the sand and a beer in her hand, listening to the waves. She loved good food and traveling. She loved spending time with her granddaughters and supporting them in all of their life ventures. Faye always had a green thumb and loved spending time in her garden.
The love she had for her family and friends left an imprint on their hearts that nothing can take away. Faye had a kind and gentle spirit and will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
She is survived by her 4 sons: Terry (Rachel), Archie, Raymond (Melissa) and Mako; 4 granddaughters: Jennifer Brown (Henry), Amanda LaLonde (Guy), Natalee Moore, and Caroline Moore; 4 great granddaughters: Grace, Emma, Abby, and Ellie; her sisters, brothers and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Faye's life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lakeland (3140 Troy Ave, Lakeland) on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, Faye requested that memorial donations be made to UUCL.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019