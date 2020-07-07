FELIX F.DELGADO, 81LAKELAND - Felix F. Delgado, 81, passed away July 1, 2020.Felix was born in Camaguey, Cuba on Oct. 4, 1938. He graduated from the University of Alabama, and retired as a chemical engineer. He is a former President of the Hispanic Club of Lakeland, and enjoyed classical music. Felix loved baseball and coached Little League for many years.Felix is survived by his wife of 59 years, Miriam Delgado; sons, George Delgado, Alex (Cyrena) Delgado and Gabriel (Wendy) Del-gado; brothers, Robert and Victor Delgado; and 5 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lourdis Iser.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Good Shepherd Hospice.