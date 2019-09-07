Home

WINTER HAVEN - Fern Lee Cisky, 81, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on September 4, 2019 at her home. She was born on July 20, 1938 in Genoa, NE. to the late Mary and Herman Silverberg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Mabel. She is survived by her 2 sons: Bruce Burkman (Pen-ny), Philip Lesson (Tongcom), daughter Karla Marshall (Ralph), 5 grandchildren and 9 great - grandchildren and sister: Rose Laureti and 3 nephews.
Family will receive friends Monday, September 9, 2019 from 10:30 am - 11:00 am at Calvary Baptist Church 2101 Overlook Dr. Winter Haven, FL. Memorial service will follow at 11:00.
In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy memorial contributions may be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice of Auburndale, FL.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
