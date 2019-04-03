|
FIDEL PENA
SANCHEZ Sr., 73
LAKELAND - Fidel Peña Sanchez Sr., 73, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones.
Fidel, known affectionately as Eddie, is survived by his loving wife of almost 45 years, Pearl; his daughter, Maria (Sean); cherished grandchildren, Aria and Liam. Eddie is also survived by his siblings, Leody, Aurora, Amelia, Paz and Jim. His in-laws: Jesus and Pacita, their children, Loida, Nilo, Robert, Rudy, Marilyn, Evelyn, Amelia and Celia and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Fidel (nicknamed Jay-Jay); parents, Juan and Isabel; brother, Daniel; brothers-in-law Willy and Lito.
Eddie had a passion for chess, fishing and the written word. A fond memory of almost all who knew him is the time he memorized every word in the dictionary, using this knowledge to great effect for the remainder of his life. He was known for his humor, intelligence and generous heart. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Lakeland Regional Health for their exceptional care during his final days. Cremation has taken place. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Rd., Lakeland, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019