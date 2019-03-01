The Ledger Obituaries
|
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Flora K. Lance

Flora K. Lance Obituary
FLORA 'FLO' K.
LANCE

LAKELAND - Flora K. Lance passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
She was born on May 7, 1946 in Flint, Michigan to Angus E. McCallister and Ica Mae Wilson.
Flo worked for Heath Funeral Chapel for 16 years as an administrative assistant.
She is survived by her 3 sons: Scott Lance, Kevin Lance, Randy Adams, 1 sister, Kathy Roccfort; 6 grandchildren, Brandon Lance, Megan Nitzsche, Justin Lance, Katarina Lance, Shelby Adams, Preston Adams; and 7 great-grandchildren, Hudson McCormick, Corden McCormick, Calvin Nitzsche, Easton Lance, Breckett Lance, Cayden Knox and Riley Lance.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL, 33801, with interment following at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens, 2200 K-Ville Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
