FLORA LIMCACO TOLENTINO
LAKELAND - In loving memory of Dr. Flora Tolentino, who passed away on February 19, 2020 at age 86. Flora was born in Tondo, Manila, Philippines to Dr. Pedro Limcaco and Florentina Topacio, where she lived through the Japanese occupation during WW2. She graduated at the top of her medical school class from the University of Santo Tomas. Afterward, she met her loving husband Felipe during her residency at the Philippine General Hospital and jointly they decided to make a better life for themselves in America.
Forming a powerful team, the couple pursued the American Dream. Initially Flora worked at Harvard's Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary as an anesthesiologist to support the family early in her husband's career. Firm believers in giving back to the community, both traveled to underserved areas as board members for the Restoring Sight International (RSI) organization, where she and Felipe worked to eradicate blindness. They supported both training developing world doctors to provide affordable care to underserved areas. Their generosity and reputation for humanitarianism brought them around the world where they met Pope John Paul II, many heads of state, and royalty.
Flora is survived by her husband Felipe, her three children, Lourdes, Phillip, and Michael, her daughters-in-law Agnes and Karen and her son-in-law Leatendore, her two sisters Leonor and Adoracion, and brother-in-law Warren. Her seven grandchildren include Ferdinand, Amelia, Michael-Steven, Elizabeth, Alexander, Andrew, and Nicolas and her nieces and nephews include Mariflor, Rofel, Marissa, June, and Dominic.
Viewing will be at Heath Funeral Chapel 328 S Ingraham Ave. Lakeland, Florida on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 5:00 to 7:00 pm.
A funeral Mass will be offered at Church of the Resurrection, 333 Terrace Way Lakeland, FL on Saturday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tolentino Eye Research Foundation 4798 S. Florida Avenue #309 Lakeland, Florida 33813.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020