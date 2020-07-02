1/1
FLORA M. ROMEIRO WINTER HAVEN - Flora M. (Aites) (Aites) Romeiro
FLORA M.
(Aites) ROMEIRO

WINTER HAVEN - Flora M. (Aites) Romeiro, 81 formerly of Whitinsville, MA passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Winter Haven, Fl.
Flora is survived by her children Roberta & Michael Cove, John and Jean Romeiro, Paul and Erin Romeiro, Lori and Bryan Taylor and Nancy & Andy Breting; sister Sally Rybak; grandchildren, Joel, Ashley, Daniel, Dustin, Miranda, Isabella and Luke; great grandchildren Domanick, Ashlyn, and Landon.
She was preceded in death by brothers Thomas Aites and John Aites Jr.; a sister, Peggy Frieswick; a grandson Dylan; and former husband Joseph Romeiro Jr.
Flora was born in Clarion County, PA on the 4th of July to the late John and Alice (Burns) Aites.
She spent most of her life in Whitinsville, MA raising her family there before moving to Florida in 2005. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crafts, shopping, and watching The Hallmark Channel and NASCAR on Sunday afternoons. Most of all she loved being able to care for others especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held in Florida with a private burial at a future date in Massachusetts.
Contributions in her honor can be made to Winter Haven Christian School, 1700 Buckeye Loop, Winter Haven, FL 33881-2753 - Cafeteria/Pavillion Fund.

Published in The Ledger from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
