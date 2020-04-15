|
FLORA
RIGGINS, 90
Homemaker
BARTOW -Mrs. Flora A. Riggins passed away April 9, 2020. She was born July 15, 1929 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Her parents were Etanislao and Ines (Santana) Chevere.
She loved the freedom to shop and explore with her Spanish friends in St. Pete. She especially enjoyed dancing, socializing and going to coffee shops around the 4th Street historic district.
She moved to Polk County from St. Petersburg in 2009.
Mrs. Riggins was preceded in death by her loving husband, Oscar Lee Riggins.
Survivors include her children, Doris 'Dody' Riddlebarger, Donnie Watson, Margaret Riggins, William Riggins, Susie Kinlaw and Mary White; 24 Grandchildren; 35 Great Grandchildren: 2 Great-Great Grandchildren and her favorite CNA at the Rohr home, Meshell Austin.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Rohr Home in Bartow.
Due to the current issue of the non-gathering order, the Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Gilley's Family Cremation.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020