FLORENCE "FLO" BROWN
FLORENCE 'FLO' BROWN, 82

WINTER HAVEN - Florence 'Flo' Brown, 82, of Winter Haven, Florida went to be with the Lord, May 4, 2020. She was born on October 13, 1937 in Brookville, Pennsylvania to Samuel and Faye (Rerrick) McMaster.
Florence is survived by two daughters: Lisa (WJ) Martin, Lori (Roger) Maultsby and son Bobby (Janie) Brown, one granddaughter Lacey Mathes (Chad) and three great grandchildren: Kieya Mathes, Kallysta Math-es and Brycen Whittington.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ray and granddaughter Tori Osborn.
There will be a graveside service at Eagle Lake Church of Christ Cemetery on May 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Bishop George Bing will be officiating.


Published in The Ledger from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
May 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill & Susan Steele
