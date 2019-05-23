Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORENCE SAUNDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORENCE MARIE SAUNDERS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FLORENCE MARIE SAUNDERS Obituary
FLORENCE MARIE SAUNDERS, 90

WINTER HAVEN - Florence Marie Saunders, known to friends as 'Flo,' passed away at the age of 90 on May 21, 2019, in Winter Haven, FL.
Flo is survived by her two children: Audrey (Don) Nettlow of Winter Haven and Clinton (Sue) Saunders of Lawrenceville, GA as well as five grandchildren: Mathew, Mark, Mac-kenzie, Nathan and Jordan. Flo will be forever remembered and cherished by her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Flo was born on July 27, 1928 in Pittsburgh, PA to parents Al and Marie (Gebhart) Seif. She moved with her young family to Ft. Lauderdale in 1968 where she raised her children and enjoyed a successful real estate business. She moved to Winter Haven in 1994 where she volunteered at the Regency Medical Center rocking babies and knitting baby hats. She also volunteered as a librarian at Hope Presbyterian Church and Cypress Landing as well as at 'Friends of the Library.' She was an avid bridge player and a consummate reader. She was a fantastic 'Grammy.'
A celebration of life will be held at the Gardens of Hope Presbyterian Church at a later date. If you would like, please donate a book to 'Friends of the Library' in honor of Flo's love of learning and giving.
Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now