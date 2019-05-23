|
|
FLORENCE MARIE SAUNDERS, 90
WINTER HAVEN - Florence Marie Saunders, known to friends as 'Flo,' passed away at the age of 90 on May 21, 2019, in Winter Haven, FL.
Flo is survived by her two children: Audrey (Don) Nettlow of Winter Haven and Clinton (Sue) Saunders of Lawrenceville, GA as well as five grandchildren: Mathew, Mark, Mac-kenzie, Nathan and Jordan. Flo will be forever remembered and cherished by her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Flo was born on July 27, 1928 in Pittsburgh, PA to parents Al and Marie (Gebhart) Seif. She moved with her young family to Ft. Lauderdale in 1968 where she raised her children and enjoyed a successful real estate business. She moved to Winter Haven in 1994 where she volunteered at the Regency Medical Center rocking babies and knitting baby hats. She also volunteered as a librarian at Hope Presbyterian Church and Cypress Landing as well as at 'Friends of the Library.' She was an avid bridge player and a consummate reader. She was a fantastic 'Grammy.'
A celebration of life will be held at the Gardens of Hope Presbyterian Church at a later date. If you would like, please donate a book to 'Friends of the Library' in honor of Flo's love of learning and giving.
Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from May 23 to May 24, 2019