FLORENCE MERLE MATICHUK, 87
LAKELAND- Florence Merle Matichuk, age 87, a former resident of Capac, Michigan and Lakeland, Florida, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. She was born in Insinger, Saskatchewan, the daughter of Peter and Anna (Wus) Kowalchuk. She married her beloved husband Don in 1950 in Windsor, Canada. She and Don moved to Detroit, where they began to raise their family and finally settled in Capac. After her husband retired, they moved to Lakeland, Florida. Florence volunteered at St. Anthony's parish and was a bingo caller at the Sandpiper community center. Florence enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, bowling and gardening, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her beloved children Don (June) Matichuk of Lapeer, Victoria (John) Wus of Munising, Joseph (Harriett) Matichuk of Panama City, Florida, Maryanne Turner of Romeo, Karen (Dave) Pyrce of Romeo and Tom (Janet) Matichuk of Troy. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and sisters Olga (Harold) Petterle of Southgate and Patsy Szydlowski of Taylor. She was preceded in death by her sister Josie Kapulak in 2018 and her husband Don in 2006.
Funeral services were held in Michigan on Oct. 16. A mass in Florence's name will be held at St. Anthony parish in Lakeland on Feb. 13, 2021. Memorial Donations may be made in Florence's name to the Alzheimer's Association
or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
. Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the Muir Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center. (296 South Main, Romeo, MI 48065)