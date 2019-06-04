|
|
FLORENCE OLETA
FUNK, 91
LAKE WALES - Oleta Funk of Frostproof, FL passed away on May 29, 2019.
She was born on May 12, 1928 in Plant City, FL to Herman Ussery and Rosa Booth Hutcheson. Oleta was a housewife and mother. Her loving nature was poured into her grandchildren and many other children that referred to her as Grandma, Granny and Memaw Leta.
She is predeceased by her husband William C. Funk. Oleta is survived by her children Neil Keene, Darlene Fitch, William Funk II and Christopher Castner.
A visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeland Memorial Gardens, Lakeland, FL. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please make a donation in her memory to Frostproof United Methodist Church Youth Group.
Published in Ledger from June 4 to June 5, 2019