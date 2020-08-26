FLORENCE 'ANN' (FOSTER) TUCKEY, 76



LAKELAND - Florence 'Ann' (Foster) Tuckey, 76 passed away Monday, August 17, 2020.

Ann was born September 17, 1943 in Binghamton, N.Y., the daughter of Thomas and Gertrude Foster.

She was married to Paul H. Tuckey on August 27, 1963 and they shared 55 years together, creating many happy memories and caring for each other. Ann was a faithful member of Bible Presbyterian Church and served as church treasurer for 25 years. She also volunteered for LVIM in Lakeland. She loved animals and enjoyed crafts, sewing and gardening. Ann was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, sharing stories, wisdom and a cheerfulness with her family and friends, while facing her own challenges. Her optimistic spirit inspired others. Her family misses her already but she will remain in our hearts always.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Tuckey, her sister, Laureen Potter and twin infant grandsons, Eric Michael and James Addison Futch.

She is survived by her brother, Allyn Foster; her daughter and son-in-law, Cyndi and James Futch; and her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Clair Tuckey. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Lauren, Nik-ki, Timothy and Olivia and one great grandson, Jack.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to PAWS with a Cause, a Service Dog organization providing support animals for those in need.



