FLOSSIE
CONGDON, 88
HAINES CITY - Flossie Congdon, 88, passed away at her home on Saturday, January 18th, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Early County, Georgia on July 13, 1931 to Leroy and Bernice Henry. Through the years she worked in the citrus industry and retired from Davidson of Dundee. She was also a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family. She was an active member of West-side Baptist Church and a devoted Christian. Flossie was the third of nine children. She grew up and helped care for her brothers and sisters in Colquitt, Georgia.
Flossie moved to Haines City in 1953 and met her husband and the love of her life, Elton Congdon.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Elton Congdon; her parents; brothers, William Henry, Bronnie Henry and Raymond Henry. She is survived by her two sons, David (Tammy) Congdon and Darrell (Deborah) Congdon; brother, Gene (Edna) Henry; sisters, Bernice Davis, Josie Cook, Peggy (Dolphus) Broxton and Sarah (Phillip) Johnson. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Brenna (Cameron) Clayton, Bradley (Ley-na) Congdon, Caroline (Devon) Albertson, Alyssa Congdon and Christopher Congdon; and great grandchildren, Kaiden, Peyton and Aubree Clayton.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 24th, 2020 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City, FL. Service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in Haines City, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823. Condolences can be sent to
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020