CMSGT. FLOYCE
M. ROCHELL, 90
WINTER HAVEN - CMSGT. Floyce M. Rochell, USAF (ret.) of Winter Haven, FL passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was 90 years old. A native of West Point, TN, born on February 26, 1929 to William and Bertha Kelley Rochell, Floyce moved to Winter Haven, FL in 1997 from Ocoee, FL where he lived 25 years. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 22 years of service, and following that, he owned and operated Whites Home & Auto in Ocoee for 25 years. Floyce was a member of Ridge Community Church of God in Dundee, FL.
Floyce is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Wanda L. Rochell, his daughter Pamela Smith and husband Scott; his brothers: Thomas, Edward, Gary and Kenneth; his sisters: Joy Snook, Myra Jones and Faye Risner. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Kayla Bali and husband Suraj, Rebecca Gill and Bryanne Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers: Odell, Obren, Ray and David; and a two sisters, Judith Rochell and Lois Dodson.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 9am to 10am at Ridge Community Church of God in Dundee, FL. Funeral services will follow at 10am. Interment with full military honors will be 2:30pm at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Condolences to the family can be sent to www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020