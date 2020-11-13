1/1
FLOYD R. NELSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FLOYD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FLOYD R. NELSON, 78

WATERBURY, CT. - Floyd went home to be with the Lord, on November 6, 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother, Clara Nelson, his father, Robert Nelson, a brother, Richard Nelson, a half-sister, Helen Beull , and his first wife, Linda Nelson. He leaves behind, a son, Charles Nelson, a daughter, Gina Samson (John), a granddaughter, Alexis Nelson, a grandson, Brody Samson, a sister, Rose Maye, a sister Peggy Gallagher (Doug), a brother, Billy Nelson (Linda), and his second wife, Joyce Nelson.
He was loved, by all who knew him, as a man of great character, and wisdom. He attended Victory Church. Any donations in his memory, should be sent to Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Rd. Lakeland, FL 33810.
A private graveside service will be held in Waterbury, CT, at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved