FLOYD R. NELSON, 78
WATERBURY, CT. - Floyd went home to be with the Lord, on November 6, 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother, Clara Nelson, his father, Robert Nelson, a brother, Richard Nelson, a half-sister, Helen Beull , and his first wife, Linda Nelson. He leaves behind, a son, Charles Nelson, a daughter, Gina Samson (John), a granddaughter, Alexis Nelson, a grandson, Brody Samson, a sister, Rose Maye, a sister Peggy Gallagher (Doug), a brother, Billy Nelson (Linda), and his second wife, Joyce Nelson.
He was loved, by all who knew him, as a man of great character, and wisdom. He attended Victory Church. Any donations in his memory, should be sent to Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Rd. Lakeland, FL 33810.
A private graveside service will be held in Waterbury, CT, at a later date.