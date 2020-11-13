FLOYD R. NELSON, 78WATERBURY, CT. - Floyd went home to be with the Lord, on November 6, 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother, Clara Nelson, his father, Robert Nelson, a brother, Richard Nelson, a half-sister, Helen Beull , and his first wife, Linda Nelson. He leaves behind, a son, Charles Nelson, a daughter, Gina Samson (John), a granddaughter, Alexis Nelson, a grandson, Brody Samson, a sister, Rose Maye, a sister Peggy Gallagher (Doug), a brother, Billy Nelson (Linda), and his second wife, Joyce Nelson.He was loved, by all who knew him, as a man of great character, and wisdom. He attended Victory Church. Any donations in his memory, should be sent to Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Rd. Lakeland, FL 33810.A private graveside service will be held in Waterbury, CT, at a later date.