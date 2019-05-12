|
FORREST
HALLMARK, 81
WINTER HAVEN - Forrest 'Fred' Hallmark, 81, born May 27, 1937 to the late F.E. and Dorothy Hallmark in Leeds, Alabama. He passed away surrounded by his wonderful family on May 8, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida.
Forrest enjoyed a 47 year career with State Farm. He loved spending time with his family watching college football and was an avid University of Alabama fan, 'Roll Tide Roll.'
Forrest is survived by his wife of 62 years Mary Sue Hallmark; two sons Robert Hallmark and Richard Hallmark; two daughters Theresa Stern and Linda Hallmark; seven grandchildren Melanie Hallmark, Alex Hallmark, Douglas Stern, Blake Hallmark, Jordan Hallmark, Rhiana Hallmark, Suzanna Hallmark; one great grandchild Brayleigh Self; one brother Jerry Hallmark and three sisters Sharron Shehan, Anne Waldrop, and Carla Ward. He is preceded in death by one brother Lynn Hallmark.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cornerstone Hospice in Forrest's name.
Published in Ledger from May 12 to May 13, 2019