|
|
FRANCES BONITA 'BONNIE' FRODGE, 72
ALTURAS - Frances Bonita 'Bonnie' Frodge, age 72, of Alturas, FL passed away peacefully Aug. 3, 2019 at her home in Alturas, Florida.
Bonnie was born on March 12, 1947 in Charlotte, NC to Kye and Frances Whitley Harris. She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Kye (Sonny) Harris III and Virginia Kram. Bonnie is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Dan Frodge; her children Beth (Edward) Discher, Molly (Chris) Stricklen, Katie (Rob-ert) Miller, and Jason (Ashley) Frodge; her 30 grandchildren; her 15 great grandchildren and many other loving family.
Bonnie held a master's degree in education from Freedom University, with a focus on learning disabilities. She worked alongside her husband, Dan, operating Christian schools for almost two decades, educating children in the Central Florida area at University Prep, Sebring Academy, Park Christian School, Landmark College Lab School and Freedom Christian Academy. In later years she would use her expertise assisting in the homeschooling of her own grandchildren. She was a talented musician who imparted her love for music not only to numerous students over the years, but also to her children and 30 grandchildren. In later years, she and her husband, Dan established Frodge Engineering in Alturas, which they ran alongside their family farm. She faithfully served with her husband, Pastor Dan Frodge, in her church, Community Bible Chapel, out of Alturas, as the pianist and as a Titus 2 woman for over 30 years. Most importantly, her heart was devoted to pouring her life into her husband, children and each subsequent generation. Her life motto is as follows: 'It is our desire to show the world what God can do through one family committed to His ways and to each other.'
Her children rise up and call her blessed... The service will be held at Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 205 E Stanford St, Bartow, FL on Thursday, August 8th, 2019 at 6:00 PM, with visitation before the service between 4:30 and 5:30 PM.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019