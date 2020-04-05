|
|
FRANCES C.
SAXON, 92
LAKE WALES - Frances C. Saxon of Lake Wales passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her home.
She was born May 3,1927 in Jacksonville to the late Frank and Marion Crowe. She was
raised in Tampa and moved to Lake Wales in 1961 from Atlanta, Georgia. Frances received a bachelor's
degree in Sociology and English Literature. She was an avid reader and enjoyed walking.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband Richard A. Saxon; son, Shon Alan
Saxon; and a grandson, Devan Dickey.
Survivors include her daughters, Laurie Szoka (John) of North Carolina, and Nora Dickey of VA, siblings Claudia Uccello, Martha Twining, Dinkum, Mac and Bill Crowe,
grandchildren, Morgan Szoka and Hunter Szoka; several nieces and nephews, including niece, Debbie Uccello-Florentino, great niece Gianna Florentino of Lake Wales
and caretaker, Camille Barrett.
A memorial service will be scheduled by the family at a later
time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the ASPCA (5850 Brannen
Road South, Lakeland, Florida 33813) or the Salvation Army (P.O. Box 93002, Long Beach, California 90809).
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020