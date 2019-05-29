Home

FRANCES DEWHEART DUNAWAY

FRANCES DEWHEART DUNAWAY Obituary
FRANCES
DEWHEART DUNAWAY, 92

LAKELAND - Frances Dewheart Dunaway, 92, born March 14, 1927 in Tifton, Georgia. Frances peacefully passed from life to her heavenly home on May 24, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Frances enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her grandchildren. She retired from Publix Danish Bakery and Polk County School Cafeteria. She was a member of Cleveland Heights Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by husband, Herbert K. Fletcher Sr. and Jack Dunaway; son, Joseph Fletcher, brother, Joe Barnard; sister, Norman Jean Filson; great great granddaughter, Bristol Frances Taylor. She is survived by sons, Kenny Fletcher, Edward Fletcher, and Charles M. Fletcher; daughters Gilda Dorden, Marie Ballard Harrison, Mary Johnson, Angela Parker. Frances had 109 grandchildren. Other survivors include her sisters, Madge Cain and Annette May.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Gentry-Mor-rison Funeral Home Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Rd. Lakeland, FL 33810. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place following the service at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland, Florida.
Published in Ledger from May 29 to May 30, 2019
