LAKELAND - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Frances E. Petty, loving and devoted wife, mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on June 7, 2020.
She left us while sleeping peacefully at Lifecare Center of Winter Haven where she enjoyed the last few years of her blessed life.
Born in Newton, N.J. on November 12, 1929 to Harriet Ross and Harvey Hooey. She was predeceased by both parents along with her one of her sisters Elsie Stenger. She leaves behind her other sister Florence Corcoran.
Frances met her loving husband Bradley Petty and married on June 21, 1952. Bradley and Frances enjoyed 67 years of not only marriage but being best friends. They enjoyed family, friends and both shared the love of music. Frances and Bradley spent nearly 40 years together in Dover and Sparta, NJ before relocating near their 3 children in Winter Haven, Fl.
She was the beloved mother of Barbara Petty of Winter Haven Fl, Bradley (& Julie) Petty of Pinckney, Mi. and Robert (& Donna) Petty of Winter Haven, Fl. She was also the very proud grandmother of Bill, Kyle, Bradley and Michael and great grandmother to Bentley Petty.
Fran lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and work-er in the medical field.
She loved to cook, kept an immaculate house, was happiest when spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed her weekly tea dances and loved to go to garage sales always looking for surprises for her grandchildren.
Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children a strong love of God. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.


Published in The Ledger from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
