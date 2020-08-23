1/1
Frances "Fran" Guarna
FRANCES
GUARNA

LAKELAND - Frances 'Fran' Guarna, 84, of Lakeland, died on August 20, 2020. She was born on March 27, 1936 in Christiansburg, VA to Fred and Lucille Akers.
Fran was preceded in death by her husband Vincent; son Daniel Ehrens, and daughter Linda Pontolillo. She is survived by 2 sisters: Ann Akers and Brenda Basham, and granddaughter Christina Pontolillo.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family at. www.heathfuneralchapel.com.


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Heath Funeral Chapel
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
