Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Oak Hill Burial Park
FRANCES I. COKER


1950 - 2019
FRANCES I. COKER Obituary
FRANCES I.
COKER, 69

LAKELAND - Frances I. Coker, 69, of Lakeland, died on October 8, 2019. She was born on January 25, 1950 in Wauchula, Florida. Frances was a member of Family Worship Center and had a passion and love for ministering to the elderly. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and granny.
She is survived by her husband Jerry Coker; daughter Sheryl Coker; 2 sisters, Sandra Beasley and Deloris Brewer; 1 brother Dale Goolsby; 2 grandsons, Daniel and Geoffry Coker; 2 great grandchildren Nathanial and Skylar.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Oak Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
