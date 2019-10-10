|
FRANCES I.
COKER, 69
LAKELAND - Frances I. Coker, 69, of Lakeland, died on October 8, 2019. She was born on January 25, 1950 in Wauchula, Florida. Frances was a member of Family Worship Center and had a passion and love for ministering to the elderly. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and granny.
She is survived by her husband Jerry Coker; daughter Sheryl Coker; 2 sisters, Sandra Beasley and Deloris Brewer; 1 brother Dale Goolsby; 2 grandsons, Daniel and Geoffry Coker; 2 great grandchildren Nathanial and Skylar.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Oak Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778.
