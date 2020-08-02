FRANCES JEAN
CLARK, 72
LAKE ALFRED - Frances Jean Clark, 72, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home in Lake Alfred, Florida from complications due to a fall in her home and a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Her family and friends called her 'Jean.' Jean was born May 1, 1948 in Plant City, Florida to Margaret G. Balliet Clark and Norris W. Clark.
Jean is survived by her brother, Kenny Clark and his wife Judy Haynes Clark and their children Kayla Clark Schwind and Kevin W. Clark; and her sister Glenda Alexander and her sons Ross and Ryan Alexander. Jean graduated from Lakeland High School in 1966. She went on to get her master's degree in Library Science from Florida State University. She was a school librarian for two years at Turkey Creek and retired from Snively Elementary School in Winter Haven. Jean was always involved in the work at Orange Street Church of Christ donating money to help others, providing elderly members rides to doctor appointments, buying groceries and supplying whatever needs others might have. She also provided food for church causes throughout the community, sewing quilts with other members and teaching Sunday School classes. Children loved Jean and were attracted to her because they knew she loved them and loved teaching them whether at church or at school. She was a perfect daughter and became a caregiver for both her mother and father. By the way she lived, no one had to tell you she was a good person and a good Christian. Jean also loved all animals whether they were wild or domesticated. She was affectionately known as the 'Crazy Cat Lady.' She had lots of love and care for her cats who were her 'children.' We all loved Jean and will certainly miss her. She will go to God in His loving presence.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 4 at 11:00 A.M. at Springhead Cemetery, Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Dora Children's School at mdchome.org
. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com
