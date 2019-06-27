|
|
FRANCES JOAN CHRISTY
WARNIMONT
LAKELAND - Frances Joan Christy Warnimont died June 5, 2019 in Lakeland. Joan resided at The Estates at Carpenters for the last ten years after moving from Zephyrhills.
Joan was born in Evansport, Ohio on April 26, 1924, the third daughter of Walker B. and Maude (Bevard) Christy.
She was a graduate of the International Business College, Fort Wayne, Indiana. In 1944, she married Richard Warnimont (d. 12/30/2004).
Joan served 21 years as a deputy and Clerk of Courts for Defiance County, Ohio, retiring in 1976. She was President of the Business and Professional Women's Club and a member of the Eastern Star, American Legion, and St. Paul's Methodist Church in Defiance.
Richard and Joan retired to Zephyrhills in 1987 and were active members of First United Methodist Church. Joan volunteered as the Church receptionist for five years along with other volunteer services.
Surviving are daughter Lona Fitzgerald (Edmund G., Jr.), grandsons, Edmund III and John F. and great grandsons Edmund IV, Blaine W. and great granddaughters Willa, Sophia and Stella. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, two sisters (Wanda Weisgerber and Dorothea, an infant) and two grandsons (Walker B. Fitzgerald and Patrick J. Fitzgerald).
Services will be held at St. Paul's Methodist Church in Defiance, Ohio at a future date.
Published in Ledger from June 27 to June 28, 2019